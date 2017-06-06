Ugwuanyi committed to judiciary’s independence, says Chief Judge

The Enugu State Judiciary has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his commitment to upholding the sector’s independence and the

provision of the enabling facilities for justice to thrive in the state.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Ngozi Emehelu, made the commendation at

the State High Court during the opening of a four-day workshop for the

Justices of the State Judiciary.

“This is the second time in a space of less than one month that His

Excellency has honoured our invitation.

The first was on 9th of May

2017 when he commissioned the 200 KVA and 150 KVA sound proof

generators for use at this judiciary headquarters which he graciously

provided for us and which have provided the enabling environment for

Judges and other staff to discharge their duties. The second one is

this opening ceremony of the training/workshop for Hon. Judges of

Enugu State Judiciary,” she noted.

Justice Emehelu said the governor’s interest in the welfare of the

judiciary has engendered harmonious relationship among the three arms

of government.

According to her, “indeed I did make the point at the commissioning of

the said generators that under the able leadership of His Excellency

that the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary have continued

to enjoy harmonious working relationship which has engendered mutual respect, peace and unity in this state”, Justice Emehelu noted.

She pointed out that the training and retraining of the judges was

part of the innovation towards equipping the judiciary with the requisite knowledge involved in the dispensation of justice and urged

the beneficiaries to avail themselves of this opportunity.

Declaring the workshop open, Governor Ugwuanyi represented by his

deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, re-affirmed his administration’s

commitment to the ideals of separation of power s, adding that the

importance of the judiciary cannot be overemphasized.

“It is a known fact that the judiciary plays a very important role in

the country’s democracy and this is why the present administration in

the state is determined to do all the needful in ensuring that this

arm of government stands firmly to enable it discharge its duties

creditably”, the governor stated.

He urged the judiciary to be steadfast in the discharge of its duties

and assured the staff of his administration’s readiness to provide all

the needed amenities towards achieving the noble objective.