ANAMBRA 2017: No more cash-and-carry, our people must vote -ABC NWOSU

. ..Inaugurates PDP LG Caretaker Committees

*Let’s make necessary sacrifices to win Anambra for PDP -Peter Obi

By Tony Edike in Awka

Former Minister of Health and Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Anambra State, Prof Alphonsus Nwosu, Thursday said that for the state to take its rightful position in the national polity, politicians must learn to vote and not sticking to writing lists or results.

Nwosu who spoke at inauguration of the party’s Local Government Caretaker Committees at the state party secretariat, Udoka Housing Estate, Awka also warned governorship aspirants and political parties planning to hijack the people’s votes to have a rethink as the people’s mandate must be upheld in the November 18 governorship election.

Addressing members of the Caretaker Committees, Stakeholders and party faithful who converged in their numbers for the inauguration, Prof. Nwosu insisted that Anambra must cease to be a cash-and-carry state.

The state PDP chairman urged the people to learn to vote and not to write results in favour of any candidate.

He told the party members to work hard and support his committee to ensure victory for the PDP in the forthcoming election, stressing that the party’s chances in the election was very bright.

He said, “Politics is not about oppressing others, it is about contest and let the best emerge. Only the person willingly chosen by the people will govern, so we don’t want any person that will grab power through the gun or by throwing money about.

“I will not allow anybody to hijack the party as the party belongs to all and we shall ensure fairness for all members. I don’t believe in let monkey work and baboon chop, if monkey works, let monkey chop and if baboon wants to chop, let him work.”

He expressed regret that Anambra state that produced powerful and quality leaders at independence could no longer boast of influential politicians at the national level, saying that the PDP was now determined to reverse the trend.

Also speaking at the event, a former Governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi urged the party members to be accommodative and throw the doors of the party open for those willing to identify with it to come in.

He said, “What is important at this stage is to join hands to win the election for PDP. This is not the time to begin to discriminate against anybody. The time one joined the party does not matter, what is important is the person’s ability to work for the victory of the party. We need those that can win the election for us.

“I don’t have any group in the party; I am only a member of the party who is determined to ensure victory for the PDP in the election. I urge all our members to make necessary sacrifices that will enable us win the election.”