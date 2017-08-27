Anambra Guber: Arthur Eze denies signing any agreement with Tony Nwoye

The billionaire Oranto Petroleum international Group Chairman, Prince Arthur Eze has disassociated himself from a fake agreement currently circulating on social media, describing the document as “fake” and “handiwork of criminals”.

In a chat with Sun via Skype from his London home Saturday afternoon, the Nigerian Billionaire said, those peddling the rumours were aspirants who knew they would loose the election, hence, “they resorted to blackmail”.

“It is a handiwork of criminals. The criminals are going about writing nonsense.

“I challenge them to come out and prove it. I give government money, government doesn’t give me money.

“When there was a flood menace in Nigeria, I gave federal government N1bn. I have sponsored many Governors. My asset is bigger than Anambra and the whole South East Governors. I have given Current Anambra State Government over N1bn for youth Empowerment and other welfare packages for the good people of our state.

“Those peddling the rumours know that they are going to loose the APC primaries tomorrow. That is why they resort to blackmail. How can I touch poor people’s money? I am not a tax collector.

“God will punish me if I touch poor people’s money. The one God gave to me is enough for me. I am one of the oil producers in Nigeria and in Africa.

*“It is a fraud. I never signed any agreement with anybody and I will never sign”, Eze told our reporter via Skype.

*He said he had reported the case to the Police in Anambra, adding, “they are investigating”.* The person behind this baseless publication will never go free.”