Anambra: Some PDP aspirants are agents of opponents – Group

By Tony Edike in Awka

THE Fresh Congress Group, FCG, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State has accused some of the governorship aspirants of the party in the state of being agents of opponents of the party, who were being used to overheat the polity in the state.

State chairman of FCG, Pastor Emma Obiora, in a strongly –worded statement in Awka weekend said the group was worried that members of PDP had not learnt their lessons from the crisis that denied the party the Anambra Government House for many years.

According to Obiora, the PDP leadership at the state and national levels should, immediately fish out those whose objective was to drag the party back at a time well-meaning members were determined to do everything humanly possible to move the party forward.

Obiora said: “The PDP, having come out of a protracted battle, should show a lot of good judgment as it did in Osun State, which led to the successful election of Senator Adeleke in that state, if it hopes to make a headway in the struggle for the governorship of Anambra State.

“Anambra PDP should not forget in a hurry the mistakes of the past. The party has a large followership in Anambra, but some of their leaders and stakeholders are playing spoilers’ roles so that All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, government will survive.

“It is on record that some political vampires have invaded Anambra State PDP in recent times because of the electioneering time-table to choose a flag bearer for the party. Privileged information has it that some of the so-called wealthy political gladiators are being used to destabilize the PDP congresses and primaries in the state, which is most unfortunate.

“Some of them are known to have become agents of opponents of PDP in the state and are being used to overheat the polity and bent on presenting a weak PDP candidate for the governorship, just to weaken the chances of a more credible candidate.

“We of the Fresh Congress Group of PD, who are tried and tested grass roots –based members of the party, are not happy with the news filtering into the air of the bickering and brick bats being thrown around, thereby showing that PDP had not learnt its lessons.

The state and national leadership of our party should endeavour to give us a more credible and saleable candidate that should defeat other contestants from other political parties.”

Obiora said it was not in doubt that the battle for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State would be tough, warning that PDP should therefore not present someone who is deficient physically, morally and lacked leadership qualities as its candidate, otherwise the party might not smell the Anambra State governance in a very long time to come.

While warning that FCG group would resist any attempt to impose an unacceptable candidate on the people, Obiora observed that the November 18 governorship election would provide PDP the golden opportunity to reclaim what rightly belonged to it politically in the state.