Anti-Buhari: Again Police Tear Gas #ResumeorResign Protesters

PROTESTERS, mostly youths who came out Wednesday to continue the protest, demanding for the immediate return of President Muhammed Buhari to the country, were stopped as heavily armed a time- riot Police and other security agents tear gassed them. The ranks of the protesters swelled by members of civil society groups as the converged on the Millennium Park, called the Unity Fountain by Shehu Shagari Way.

The protest tagged ‘Resume or Resign’ protest was put in place by the controversial musician, Charles Oputa, A.k. A. Charley Boy. The Protesters said they are” Union of All Angry, Vexed and frustrated Nigerians. Following the heavy teargas yesterday, leader of the group, Charles Oputa( Charley Boy) allegedly fainted after inhaling fumes from tear gas the police fired at the protesters, just as some members of the group were brutalised by the police, as well as a Journalist from the Silver Bird Television who was also brutalised and wounded by the Police.

According to an eye witness, one of the wounded members of the group was said to have been rushed to a clinic at the Federal Secretariat. It would be recalled that Buhari has been in London for almost three months where he is receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Addressing Journalists after the Police assault on the protesters, leader of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, the leader of Concerned Nigerians who vowed that no amount of force from the security agents would deter them from their demands, said that the police cannot claim that order from above has directed them to disrupt a peaceful protest by citizens in a democracy and therefore disregard the constitutional provisions that guarantees such rights.

Adeyanju, who noted that nobody has the right in Nigeria to stop any peaceful gathering of the citizens, not even the purported order from above, said, “The Police came and told us that they have an order from above claiming that our protest is embarrassing the government, and we queried them to know who gave the order, is from Osinbajo or who, we want to know.”

Buhari is a complete servant and Nigerians have the right to ask questions about the health of the person that is serving them. How can the police claim they have an order from above to come and disperse a peaceful protest, especially when there was no evidence of violence.

The cabals in Aso Rock cannot continue to take the President in and out of the country at will, and continue to tell us lies. “If the President is incapacitated he should resign. We are not interested in the lies the cabal is telling us.” (Vanguard)