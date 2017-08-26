Atike: Rescinding quit notice is a step in the right direction

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has commended the coalition of northern groups and the Arewa Youths Council for rescinding its quit notice to the Igbo resident in the northern part of the country to leave the north by October 1, this year.

In a statement by his media office in Abuja, Fiday, Abubakar said, “at last, good judgment has prevailed.”He, however, appealled to the youths to go the whole hog and drop any other condition given to the Igbo living in the north or anywhere else in the country, adding: “Reconciliation must be total or else it is pyrrhic.”

The Waziri Adamawa also calls on other ethnic groupings that might have issued counter quit notices to accept the olive branch and rescind whatever notices or withdraw whatever statements they may have made, in the spirit of this rapprochement.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his national broadcast condemning such developments and urged other elders and elder-statesmen around the country to likewise add their voices to the condemnation of evil and henceforth refrain from making statements capable of undermining Nigeria’s unity, adding that to keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done.