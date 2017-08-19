Buhari not stampeded back by protesters – Adesina

Templates by BIGtheme NET
11 hours ago

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, told reporters at the airport that President Muhammadu Buhari’s return had nothing to do with the “return or resign protests” going on in some parts of Nigeria and London.

Adesina said he and some presidential aides knew about his return some days back.

He said, “The return of the President has nothing to do with the protest. It is about continuing with the work he started. Some of us knew about his return some days back.

Remember that the Acting President held on effectively and they will continue the work together.”

