Chime not owner of Enugu Mall – Spar

Multinational super shop, Spar, has disassociated former Governor Sullivan Chime from ownership of the Enugu Mall.

Spar, formerly Park and Shop, stated that the former governor of Enugu State has nothing whatsoever to do with the company, which opened shop in Enugu, yesterday.

The Enugu Mall, which is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is alleged to be owned by former Governor Chime but Chime had denied it severally.

The commission marked the premises as being under investigation but the mark was covered by paints which made the EFCC to forcefully close the premises last week.

However, at the official opening of the shop, yesterday, Spar Head of Marketing, Mr. John Goldsmith, told newsmen that the shop has nothing to do with the former Governor who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Goldsmith said the company had resolved the issue that made EFCC close the premises, adding that even though the commission is still carrying on with its investigation, the shop has opened for business.