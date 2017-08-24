Ebonyi bans embalming of corpses in homes

The Ebonyi State Government has banned the practice of embalming and keeping corpses in homes under the guise of making arrangements for burial by some communities in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezurike, announced the ban in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Tuesday while briefing newsmen.

Umezurike said the practice was no longer acceptable and fell short of international best practices, stating that “it is unhealthy, criminal and can lead to epidemics.”

The commissioner enjoined the people of the state to desist from such acts and warned that any medical practitioner, who indulged in the practice, would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Any mortician that indulges in this is a disgrace to the profession; the doctor would be arrested and prosecuted. Diseases can be transmitted through that means; there is also some form of putrefaction taking place and building up of micro-organism.

“The chemical used in this embalmment is not healthy; it causes allergy and other reactions to human beings, it is unacceptable,” he said.

Umezurike urged the people to report anybody who indulged in such act to officials of the state Ministry of Health or to the police.