Eid el-Kabir: Ekweremadu calls for sacrifice, unity

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has enjoined Nigerians to eschew all forms of recrimination and imbibe self-sacrifice, forgiveness and other higher virtues that promote national unity and development.

Ekweremadu made the call in his goodwill message to the Muslim Umah on the occasion of Eid el-Kabir.

He said: “I congratulate our Muslim brethren on this occasion of Eid el-Kabir. This season of conviviality presents another opportunity to reflect on our national challenges and the way forward.

“No nation realises its full potentials without equity, justice, unity, and peaceful co-existence. I enjoin the MuslimUmah and indeed all of us to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice, forgiveness, and love that the season represents in order to move the nation forward.

While also enjoining the Muslim Umah to cease the opportunity of the Sallah to recommit the nation into God’s hand, the Deputy President of the Senate wished the MuslimUmah a merry and hitch-free Eid el-Kabir celebration.