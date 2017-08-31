Templates by BIGtheme NET
Home / Featured / Eid el-Kabir: Ekweremadu calls for sacrifice, unity
Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy President of Nigerian Senate
Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy President of Nigerian Senate

Eid el-Kabir: Ekweremadu calls for sacrifice, unity

Posted by: Advocate News Nigeria in Featured, Latest News, News 11 hours ago 0 30 Views

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has enjoined Nigerians to eschew all forms of recrimination and imbibe self-sacrifice, forgiveness and other higher virtues that promote national unity and development.

Ekweremadu made the call in his goodwill message to the Muslim Umah on the occasion of Eid el-Kabir.

He said: “I congratulate our Muslim brethren on this occasion of Eid el-Kabir. This season of conviviality presents another opportunity to reflect on our national challenges and the way forward.

“No nation realises its full potentials without equity, justice, unity, and peaceful co-existence. I enjoin the MuslimUmah and indeed all of us to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice, forgiveness, and love that the season represents in order to move the nation forward.

While also enjoining the Muslim Umah to cease the opportunity of the Sallah to recommit the nation into God’s hand, the Deputy President of the Senate wished the MuslimUmah a merry and hitch-free Eid el-Kabir celebration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© 2015 The Advocate News All Rights Reserved. | Site Credits: Just Web Services

ăn dặm kiểu NhậtResponsive WordPress Themenhà cấp 4 nông thônthời trang trẻ emgiày cao gótshop giày nữdownload wordpress pluginsmẫu biệt thự đẹpepichouseáo sơ mi nữhouse beautiful