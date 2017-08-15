Ekweremadu: Freetown mudslide a monumental regional disaster  

…Calls for immediate regional action

The immediate past Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has described as a monumental regional disaster the floods and mudslide that killed hundreds of persons in the outskirts of Freetown, the capital of Sierra-leone.

Ekweremadu, who is also the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, called for immediate regional and international action to boost rescue efforts and alleviate the sufferings of the victims.

He said: “The personal account by the Vice President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency, Victor Foh, confirming the death of at least 300 persons as a result of the tragic mudslide is heartbreaking.

“It is a natural disaster of monumental proportions, not only for Sierra Leoneans, but also the entire ECOWAS family. My heart goes out to the people and government of Sierra Leone as well as the serving and former Members of the Sierra Leonean National Delegation to the Community Parliament.

“This calls for immediate intervention by the ECOWAS and the international community to boost rescue efforts and provide robust humanitarian support to both the injured and the displaced”.

While praying for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased, the former regional Speaker also prayed God to grant the sub-region, especially the affected families and the people of Sierra Leone the fortitude to bear the irreversible loss.