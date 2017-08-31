Ekweremadu mourns ex-Senator Kanti Bello

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed sadness over the death of former Senator Kanti Bello, describing it as a heavy loss to the entire nation.

Ekweremadu, who served with the late Senator in the fifth and sixth Senate, said the Katsina-born Senator was a “cosmopolitan and highly detribalised Nigerian, who worked tirelessly to resolve Nigeria’s leadership challenges”.

He said: “Distinguished Senator Kanti Bello was an elder brother, neighbour, and a patriot in all ramifications. He was a politician, who commanded the respect of the high and mighty and the masses because of his integrity, patriotic zeal, astuteness, and development-driven kind of politics.

“He was a fearless politician, who never minced words in speaking his mind and the truth. And he was certainly a political machine whose reach stretched to every corner of the nation. He understood the nation’s political terrain like the back of his hand.

“I am most saddened that he departed at a time the nation needed patriots of his ilk most in order to arrest the widening divisiveness in the country and help build a nation of our dreams”.

The Deputy President of the Senate, who condoled with the people and government of Katsina State over the sad development, also prayed God to grant his family, associates, and the people of Katsina State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.