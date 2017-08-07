FG worried over crisis in Enugu Psychiatric​ Hospital, sets up investigative panel

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) has expressed concern over high rate of indiscipline, certificate scandal and other nasty acts rocking the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital (FNH), Enugu and vowed to sanitize the institution.
The Ministry has therefore sent an investigative panel to the Hospital
to investigate myriads of petitions bothering on certificate scandal,
financial crime, job scam and breach of civil service rules, with a
view to recommending appropriate sanctions for the culprits.
The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Osagie Ehanire who paid
a working visit to the hospital at the weekend, conveyed the decision
and position of the ministry to the management and staff of the
hospital, even as he vowed that heads must roll in order to instill
discipline and order in the hospital.
He said that the Ministry will not tolerate further crisis and indiscipline which he said had been affecting the hospital in the discharge of its mandate to the public, and promised to make the
position and decision of the Ministry on the controversial issues known to the management after studying the reports of the investigating panel.
While assuring the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Jojo Onwukwe
of the Ministry’s support to maintain discipline and ensure the
provision of adequate security, the Minister said that Enugu State
Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had been notified of the ugly
development in the hospital and that he had promised to intervene in
order to prevent the alleged incessant harassment of members of staff and patients by security personnel, and air of insecurity within the hospital.
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and the Joint Health Sector
Unions (JOHESU), FNH branches, in their separate submissions to the
Minister and the investigative panel, accused a particular senior
staff (names withheld) of the School of Psychiatric and Mental Health
Nursing in the hospital of masterminding the crisis in the hospital.
In their submissions signed by Dr. Ubochi V.N for NMA and Comrade
Ejimadu Alozie for JOHESU among others, the two unions urged the
Ministry through the panel to diligently investigate the allegations
of certificate scandal, job scams and harassment of staff with
security agencies by a “notorious” staff and to deal with the
perpetrator(s) according to the law.
“We demand an immediate stop to further threats, harassment and
arrest (s) of members of staff of the Hospital by law enforcement
Agencies,” they begged the Minister, saying, “We are ready to seek
redress from relevant authorities if these matters are not promptly
resolved”.
