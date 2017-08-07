FG worried over crisis in Enugu Psychiatric​ Hospital, sets up investigative panel

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) has expressed concern over high rate of indiscipline, certificate scandal and other nasty acts rocking the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital (FNH), Enugu and vowed to sanitize the institution.

The Ministry has therefore sent an investigative panel to the Hospital

to investigate myriads of petitions bothering on certificate scandal,

financial crime, job scam and breach of civil service rules, with a

view to recommending appropriate sanctions for the culprits.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Osagie Ehanire who paid

a working visit to the hospital at the weekend, conveyed the decision

and position of the ministry to the management and staff of the

hospital, even as he vowed that heads must roll in order to instill

discipline and order in the hospital.

He said that the Ministry will not tolerate further crisis and indiscipline which he said had been affecting the hospital in the discharge of its mandate to the public, and promised to make the

position and decision of the Ministry on the controversial issues known to the management after studying the reports of the investigating panel.

While assuring the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Jojo Onwukwe

of the Ministry’s support to maintain discipline and ensure the

provision of adequate security, the Minister said that Enugu State

Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had been notified of the ugly

development in the hospital and that he had promised to intervene in

order to prevent the alleged incessant harassment of members of staff and patients by security personnel, and air of insecurity within the hospital.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and the Joint Health Sector

Unions (JOHESU), FNH branches, in their separate submissions to the

Minister and the investigative panel, accused a particular senior

staff (names withheld) of the School of Psychiatric and Mental Health

Nursing in the hospital of masterminding the crisis in the hospital.

In their submissions signed by Dr. Ubochi V.N for NMA and Comrade

Ejimadu Alozie for JOHESU among others, the two unions urged the

Ministry through the panel to diligently investigate the allegations

of certificate scandal, job scams and harassment of staff with

security agencies by a “notorious” staff and to deal with the

perpetrator(s) according to the law.

“We demand an immediate stop to further threats, harassment and

arrest (s) of members of staff of the Hospital by law enforcement

Agencies,” they begged the Minister, saying, “We are ready to seek

redress from relevant authorities if these matters are not promptly

resolved”.

PHOTO: Minister of State for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Osagie Ehanire