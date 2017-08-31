Gov. Ugwuanyi welcomes Family Love 99.9 FM to Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State Friday performed the formal launch of a private Radio Station in the Coal City of Enugu – Family Love 99.9 FM (The Inspiration Station.

He, charged the new media outfit to do its best to contribute positively and visibly to the success of his administration’s current efforts to bring about the rapid and sustainable development of the state.

The Radio Station which is run by Multimesh Broadcasting Company Limited has Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa (OFR) as the Chairman, Board of Directors and Sir Godfrey Nnamdi Ohuabunwa as the Group Managing Director.

Performing the formal take off of the Radio Station, located at European Quarters, Milikin Hill, Ngwo, Enugu North Local Government Area, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the arrival of the media outfit in the state, adding that it was auspicious and a much welcome development that “coincides with the resolute efforts of Government to attract investments to the State and also ensure greater awareness, cooperation and participation of our people in the activities and programmes of Government”.

The governor, who emphasized the importance of the Media in the development of any society, stated that “their basic functions which are; to inform, educate and entertain the society, certainly offers them the power to exercise a high level of influence on the political and socio-economic development and dynamics of the society”.

According to him, “this privileged status, however, comes with the duty to drive progress in the society through fair, objective and professional reportage and analyses of events and also to promote issues and values that engender development, social justice, security, peace and unity in the land”.

While thanking the owners of the station for establishing the outfit in the state, Gov. Ugwuanyi assured them of his administration’s support and cooperation to enable the organisation to discharge its duties effectively and for the good and benefit of the people of the state, saying that “as a government, we have endeavoured to cultivate and maintain a cordial working relationship with journalists and media organizations in the state”.

In his address, the Group Managing Director of Multimesh Group, Sir Ohuabunwa expressed joy and gratitude to God for “the opening of a second chapter in the ushering in of a new dimension of radio broadcasting in South East of this great country Nigeria”.

The Group Managing Director disclosed that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) gave the organization license to operate a private radio station in 2004, which gave birth to Family Love FM 97.7 Port Harcourt in 2005.

He added that Family Love FM 104.5 Abuja (through a management platform) was launched in 2008, while Family Love FM (the Naija Station) took off in Umuahia in 2008.

Sir Ohuabunwa thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his support, cooperation and presence at the event, saying that the governor “opened the door of this state to us”.

He disclosed that the organization’s passion for broadcasting “has its root in the need to affect the society that is virtually derailing from basic tenets of morality and upright living”, regretting that “this decay has affected our society so much so that there is no value for life, stewardship and right standing with God”.