Kanu’s re-arrest: Ohanaeze parleys with pro-Biafra groups

*Not even Igbo presidency’ll stop quest for Biafra — MASSOB

*Nigeria’ll disintegrate faster than expected, if Kanu is re-arrested–IPOB

APEX socio-cultural organization of the Igbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has commenced discussions with pro-Biafra groups in Igboland.

The parley which commenced Tuesday at the national secretariat of the Igbo body in Enugu, had in attendance the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, led by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu.

In the same vein, Governor Willy Obiano of Anambra state yesterday declared support to Ohanaeze Ndigbo in its position against Federal Government’s plot to re-arrest the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi.

Governor Obiano also said that the purported withdrawal of the quit notice threat to Ndigbo by Arewa youths should not be accepted or taken seriously.

Obiano spoke, yesterday, at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze in Enugu, through his Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters, Hon. Arinzechukwu Awogu.

Awogu, who is also Obiano’s liaison officer on Biafra war veterans, was at the Ohanaeze secretariat on the day Ohanaeze leadership met with MASSOB.

Meantime, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has warned that if its leader is arrested again, Nigeria will disintegrate faster than the Arewa North expected, just as it berated the Arewa Consultative Forum and Chief Paul Unongo for their alleged attack on Ohanaeze Ndigbo and its president, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, for what it called their defence for the truth.

IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Powerful said Nnamdi Kanu is being villified by the Nigerian government and some failed politicians and uninformed groups who are seeking political and ethnic relevance.

The statement read: “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra worldwide, under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu condemn in its entirety, the statement credited to the Arewa Consultative Forum and their decorative happy-slave chairman, Chief Paul Unongo for daring to attack Ohanaeze Ndigbo and its chairman, Chief John Nnia Nwodo for rising up in defense of the truth.

“This truth is that IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any crime known to the laws of Nigeria to warrant his re-arrest. If Nigeria ever had a case against our leader, why has the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, not commenced the trial since October 2015 when our leader was first arrested?’”

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting with Ohanaeze in Enugu, MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, who hinted that Ohanaeze will soon hold similar discussions with IPOB, said that not even ceding of Nigerian presidency to Ndigbo will stop their quest for restoration a Biafra republic.

Madu said the meeting with Ohanaeze was a family matter where they discussed many issues of Igbo interest.

He said: “This is the first time, we are meeting with Ohanaeze leadership and we see them as our fathers, whereas we are the children.

“We felt that the long gap should be breached. Today in Ohanaeze secretariat, we met with our fathers. In as much as we disagree on many things with them ,today (yesterday) as we interfaced, we resolved to work together for the interest of Ndigbo. “With the way they talked, we believe that action must be followed with much of the talks.”

Madu disclosed that even though Ohanaeze is talking about restructuring of Nigeria and the safety of the Igbo property outside Igboland, his group was less bothered about the property, noting that what is more important is the restructuring of the minds of Ndigbo.

He also said MASSOB is not bothered by the loss of the property of Ndigbo outside the East as the lives of Ndigbo are more important than their properties. (Vanguard)