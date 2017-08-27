Nwoye beats Uba, Moghalu, others to emerge APC gov candidate in Anambra

A 42-year-old medical doctor, Tony Nwoye, has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the November 18 poll in Anambra State.

Nwoye, in what was adjudged a very transparent and peaceful primary, beat Senator Andy Uba and APC’s national auditor, George Moghalu, and nine others to clinch the ticket.

In the primary election which has been described by many as very transparent and fair, Nwoye polled 2146 out of the 4333 votes cast to silence others, with Uba coming a distant second with 931 votes.

Moghalu polled 525, followed by Nwibe with 414 votes, Paul Chukwuma got 110 votes, JohnBosco Onunkwo 85 and Dr Chike Obidigbo who had earlier announced his withdrawal vie a letter to the National Chairman of the party dated August 24, 2017 received 22 votes.

Others, Madu Nonso polled 21 votes, Patrick Nwike 20, Dr Obinna Uzor 17, Donatus Okonkwo 10 and Uchegbu Kate Adaobi one vote.

The primary election which started very late on Saturday with accredidation commencing around 12.20 pm came to a conclusion with the declaration of the final result by the Chairman of the election committee and Governor of Borno state, Alhaji Kashim Shettima at about 4.20 pm Sunday.

Delegates had to defy the rain that started midway into voting in the night to file out and were drenched as they were determined to vote for the aspirants of their choice.

The victorious Nwoye became the first medical student to become the speaker of the student union House of Representatives in the University of Nigeria. He received an award from the then Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ginigeme Mbanefo, for the role he played in fighting cultism in the school.

He became the national president of the National Association Nigerian Students in December 2003.

He became Assistant Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Anambra State PDP in 2005 and by 2006, at the age of 31, he became the chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Anambra State PDP.

In 2013, he contested for the governorship seat of the state on the platform of the PDP, where he came second to the incumbent governor of the state, Willie Obiano, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Nwoye is currently in the National Assembly, representing Anambra East/Anambra West constituency.

However, while declaring the result of the election Governor Shettima described the Anambra primary election as a very tedious one but still the easiest because of the commitment of the committee to do the right thing and not compromise.

He commended the party leadership in the state and the national team from Borno, Kano and other states, just as he paid tribute to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for providing adequate security for the exercise.

Shettima who also commended the leader of the party in the state and Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige who he described as a man of honour and a true democrat, said APC “is a work in progress” stressing that posterity would judge his committee fairly because they came with the cleanest of heart and noble intention.

He noted that his committee deliberately avoided the dramatist personae including the Governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, in the election hence giving the room to provide a level playing ground for the aspirants.

Shettima stated that Anambra has gained notoriety as the rigging capital of elections in Nigeria and stressed the need for attitudinal change.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after being declared winner of the election and obtaining the result sheet of the election from Gov. Shettima, Hon, Nwoye said all glory should be returned to God as it is a victory not only to the party , to him and to the fellow contestants but to all.

While extending hand of fellowship to his co contenders, Nwoye called on all members of the party to work hard and go all out to mobilize the masses so that APC would emerge victorious at the polls.

When contacted for his reacting, one of the aspirants, Chief Moughalu said he has nothing to say at the moment, saying “No reaction now, I said no reaction for now.”

An agent of one of the aspirants that lost in the election, when asked to comment on the outcome of the election said, “What is there to react again, the election was very transparent to the best of my knowledge.”