Ugwuanyi commends FG’s siting of ICT University in Enugu

…as state government approves land for expansion

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commended the federal government for the decision to site one of the six campuses of the proposed ICT University in Enugu.

Gov. Ugwuanyi spoke when the Honourable Minister of Communication, Barrister Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu paid a courtesy visit to the Government House, Enugu and addressed members of the State Executive Council (EXCO).

The governor told the Honourable Minister that the state was delighted at his mission to the state, “to promote the importance of ICT as a key tool for youth empowerment as well as the overall socio-economic advancement of the nation”.

The governor who led the Minister and his entourage accompanied by the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, noted that his administration has endeavoured to put in place, an ICT policy that envisages a positive and prosperous future for the people of the State, adding that the state government will leverage on various ICT tools and solutions to create wealth and improve service delivery.

Gov. Ugwuanyi through the endorsement of the State Executive Council (EXCO) approved a land request presented by the Minister for the expansion of the University site located at the former Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) at Ibagwa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area.

He equally applauded the Ministry of Communications for the efforts and initiatives it has so far taken towards the realization of its broad mandate of building a knowledge-based economy using ICT as the key driver, saying that the Enugu State stands to benefit tremendously from the ICT University.

The governor pledged his administration’s “ firm support and commitment to the successful implementation of programmes or initiatives by your Ministry or other agencies, designed to facilitate the attainment of our national targets and aspirations in the ICT sector”, adding that “Enugu State is strategically positioned to partner the Federal Government in ensuring the success and sustainability of the ICT revolution in Nigeria”.

Earlier in his address, the Minister informed the governor and other EXCO members that he was in the state on a facility tour of the site of the proposed first ICT University being established by the federal government to enhance ICT growth in the country.

Barrister Shittu who commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his giant strides in Enugu State, disclosed that the University, whose campuses are being established in the six geo-political zones of the country, will be run as a Public Private Partnership venture, adding that a memo for the approval has been sent for the Federal Executive Council’s attention.

He made a request for a parcel of land to enable the federal government expand the University, which he said has taken over the premises and facilities of the Digital Bridge Institute in Enugu and solicited more support and cooperation from the state government for speedy take off of the institution.

