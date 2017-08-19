UPP Chairman dies as violence rocks Anambra guber primaries

“Some of the delegates claimed their names were missing from the list which triggered a protest that attracted the men of the Nigeria police who fired teargas to disperse them.

“This ward chairman was protesting the shortchanging of his ward executives by the National leadership of the party.

“I don’t know what else to say. Tears is all over my eyes as the crop of old men that parade as leaders in Igboland are not only shameless, they are evil and money gluttons,” Mr Okolidoh said.

Few hours ago, one of the major candidates of the party, Hon. Chudi Ofodile withdrew from the race.

He made this known through his social media accounts without further details.

“I have withdrawn from the UPP governorship race,” he wrote.

However, a former aviation minister, Osita Chidoka has been declared winner of the primary.