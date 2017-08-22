Wike, Fayose talk tough on Anambra PDP primaries

GOVERNORS Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State who are in Anambra State to supervise the ward congress of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, threatened to disqualify any aspirant found to be fomenting trouble in any part of the state.

The two governors, who are leading the five member panel appointed by the national headquarters of PDP to supervise the congress, said the ability of the party to win the November 18 poll would depend on the unity shown by the aspirants.

The various aspirants and their supporters had besieged the state headquarters of the party to find out how the committee would go about the exercise, but members of the panel suspended their meeting with the aspirants temporarily to address them.

Wike said that PDP has the capacity to win the November election, if members of the party worked together, warning that anyone who thought he could cut corners must be deceiving himself because the committee would not condone that.

He assured them that the congress must take place in the field and the correct result announced, noting that the problem of PDP in the state was mistrust among members.

According to him, only one person will be the governor and they should also realise that it is God that gives power.

Said Wike: “We must work together and put our differences aside and make sure that PDP comes back and take over Anambra State. And whether you like or not power comes from God. You can take the ticket and you may not be able to win the election.

“All of you know what some of us have passed through but God said we are going to be there and are there. Not because we are stronger, not because we have money but God said at this appointed time you are the one to be there.

“It is only agents of other political parties that would want to cause trouble but if you are a true believer of PDP you know that we have to work as a family.

“I want to say that nobody can buy this committee. We have told the aspirants that if any of their supporters makes trouble the person will be disqualified.

And with two of us, the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and with me as chairman of this panel no money can change our decision. That is why I said let us respect ourselves do the right thing.

“We are going to do a transparent election, if you are popular go to your Ward, you cannot be popular at the party secretariat here. Nobody can hijack the election. Everybody should go to his Ward and participate in the election.

We have seven agents here nominated by each of the seven aspirants. Aspirants should go their Wards and prove their popularity.

“I can tell you, if you like hijack anything, before you hijack we have cancelled it. Nobody can meet us in any hotel and beg that we should accept their result; everything must be done in the party secretariat.

“For the party to have sent two of us here, it shows the seriousness of the exercise. So I want to beg everybody in the name of God let us work as a family. Nobody can influence us, let PDP be strong and win the governorship election.

“If we can struggle in our states and win, who is here to stop PDP from winning. Nobody can stop us here because PDP owns Anambra State but because of our carelessness and fight that’s why we lost the Government House. Those representing the state at the Senate and House of Representatives are from PDP but we don’t have governor. Without the governor it does not make meaning.”

Fayose, on his part, said that any ward that engaged in irregularity would be disqualified and advised them to go to their various wards where they had been assigned to work.

“Our position is that if you are linked to violence you are disqualified not only in that Ward but in the whole process you are gone. Our report will show it that you are an enemy of the party. It is better to go into this election peacefully than to start fighting each other. We are not prepared for that. So if you know you are popular, go to the Wards now as the materials are following you behind.”

Chairman of the caretaker committee, Professor ABC Nwosu, had earlier explained that those to conduct the exercise would be people from outside their senatorial zones.

PHOTO: L-R Governor Ayo Fayose, Chairman, PDP Governors Forum, Governor Nyesom Wike, Chairman, Anambra PDP Ward Congress panel and Chief Ben Ndi Obi, PDP National Secretary, while addressing the party members and governorship aspirants at the party Secretariat, Udoka Housing Estate, Awka Monday.