Wike, Fayose, Ugwuanyi storm Anambra for PDP Ward Congress Monday

...Nwosu Insists on Credible Primary Election

By Tony Edike in Awka

Governors Nyesom Wike, Ayo Fayose and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Rivers, Ekiti and Enugu States respectively are billed to be in Anambra state on Monday for the ward congress of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The three governors were mandated by the national leadership of the party to oversee the smooth conduct of the party’s congress for the nomination of three delegates from each of the 326 electoral wards of Anambra state which would hold on Monday.

The governors and three other members of the Ward Congress Committee were expected at a hotel in Awka last night.

By press time Sunday night officials of the state chapter of the party led by Professor ABC Nwosu were seen at the hotel reserved for members of the panel making necessary logistic arrangements to host them.

The advance team of the Rivers State Governor were sighted at the hotel reserved for them lasy night awaiting the arrival of the governor.

Advocate observed at the expected venue that the atmosphere was charged, with several top politicians from the party awaiting their arrival in the hope of going into private meetings with them as intrigues over the delegate’s list of the party heightens.

Meanwhile, the caretaker chairman in Anambra, Prof ABC Nwosu has promised that there will be a credible ward congress and primary election in the state.

Nwosu who spoke with journalists while awaiting the arrival of the governors said his team is ensuring that no aspirant of the party hijacks the process.

“We have been meeting stakeholders and members of the party in the state, and we have assured them that the process will be fair. We are in Anambra to ensure that we restore the political process in the state, and we are surprised that our people have been seeking to bend the rule.

“We have been running the party on our own pockets, and that is just because we do not want to be collecting money from the aspirants. We have been fair to all, and I can tell you that no one can accuse us of collecting money from them.” Nwosu said.

He urged members and aspirants to follow the laid down guidelines for the Congress to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise.