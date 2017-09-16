Biafra: Governor Lalong reveals how many people were killed in Hausas, Igbos clash in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Friday revealed that two persons were killed during the violence between Hausas and Igbos in the Plateau, the state capital.

Speaking during a meeting with community and religious leaders at the Government House in Jos, Lalong said while two persons were killed several others were injured and hospitalized.

The governor charged all community and religious leaders to ensure peaceful coexistence in their respective places of authority.

Stressing that his government would ensure the protection of lives and property, Lalong urged residents of the state, irrespective of religion, ethnic and economic status to remain calm.

“Community leaders must ensure peace in their domains, I as a governor, I cannot be everywhere, you must ensure that peace reigns. Let us talk to our youth to avoid taking laws into their hands.”

“Government will handle the situation effectively, nobody is above theFollowing violent r security operatives are up and doing. Anyone found wanting will face the full wrath of the law, that is why we imposed curfew.

“We will ensure maximum security measures in all parts of the state to ensure that no citizen is harmed. As I speak with you, similar meetings are ongoing in all our local government councils.”

Following violence between Hausa and Igbos in Jos on Thursday, the governor had declared a dusk to dawn curfew in the state.