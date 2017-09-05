Chimamanda disowns pro-Biafran articles

Literary icon, Chimamanda Adichie, has disavowed some write-ups attributed to her in which she purportedly supported the current Biafran agitation.

Adichie, who is the author of the bestseller, ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’, made the denial in aFacebook post on Monday.

The headline of one of the write-ups, purportedly written by her, read, ‘Enough of this political correctness, I am a Biafran and nothing else – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’

Adichie, who posted a picture of one of such false write-ups, said she never made any statement on Biafra.

She said, “This headline below, and other similar headlines, which appeared on some websites are false. They are completely invented along with some accompanying quotes which have been attributed to me. I did not say or write those words.”