Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ugwuanyi salutes Muslims, prays for peace and national unity

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has felicitated with Muslims on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to use the period to continue to promote and abide by the core values of Islam for the sustenance of peace, progress and unity of the country.

Gov. Ugwuanyi in a Sallah message noted that there is every reason for the country to celebrate the goodness of God, pointing out that the continuous engagement of both Christians and Muslims in prayers for the sustainability of the peace, unity and development of the country, has ultimately proved that with God all things are possible.