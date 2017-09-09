Enugu LG polls: We have no confidence on ENSIEC – APC

Ahead of the November 4 Local Government election in Enugu State‎, the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Friday declared that it has absolute lack of confidence on the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC.

APC chairman in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye made the assertion alongide chairman of the party’s screening committee for the council election, Hon. Hyacinth Ngwu.

Ngwu had at the media parley unveiled the party’s plan and readiness for the election, with a warning that it would resist any attempt by the ENSIEC to disqualify any of the party’s candidates.

He said his committee would do a thorough job during the screening exercise, Saturday, in line with the relevant electoral laws and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

Ngwu maintained that according to the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, the ENSIEC lacked the power to disqualify any candidate presented to it by a political party.

“What the law requires the ENSIEC to do is to publish the name of the candidates within 7 days. Only the court can give order for the disqualification of a candidate”, he stressed.

He equally hinted that the APC would field candidates for the 17 chairmanship positions and the 260 wards in the State.