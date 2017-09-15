Nnamdi Kanu petitions UN, EU, US, 4 other countries over military operation in Southeast

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has petitioned the European Union on the ongoing military operation in south east region of Nigeria.

The IPOB leader in the petition dated September 14, accused the Nigerian military of intimidation, torture, arrest, abduction and killing of civilian populace in the southeast.

The letter written by the counsel to the IPOB leader, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, was addressed to the secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, the European Union High Commission, the presidents of United States of America, Russia and Israel.

Other countries include; the United Kingdom and France.

Kanu in his letter called for the immediate intervention of the UN, the EU, the US and these other countries on the invasion of the military in the region.

He urged the comity of nations to prevail on the Nigerian government to suspend further military action in the south eastern states of the country and withdraw ‘the rampaging troops’ from the region.

The letter reads: “Unarmed civilians largely made up members of the Indigenous People of Biafra are now being tortured and murdered in cold blood on a daily basis.”

Also attaching video and photographs of victims of the alleged attack, Kanu said the hostility against the IPOB members has escalated to other neigbouring states resulting in bloody casualties.

He said: “We have no doubt that the undisclosed reason for deploying troops to south eastern states by the President Buhari-led administration is to attack unarmed and defencesless members of the Indigenous People of Biafra who are merely exercising their constitutional guaranteed rights to self-determination.”

He added that while innocent bloood are being wasted in the region, the 1999 Constitution as amended did not allow the deployment of soldiers in the region in a manner presently done by the federal government.

Kanu noted that without the intervention of the comity of nations, the killings and torture would continue.

“The situation in the south east of Nigeria is serious and demand your urgent action Sir.

“The modus operandi of the Operation Python Dance II presently adopted by the military deployed in the south east offends all known rules of professional engagement even in a war zone,” Kanu added.

The Nigerian army had said it will go ahead to conduct the Operation Python Dance II exercise in the southeast region of Nigeria.

The army in a statement by the director of army public relation Sani Usman said the face-off between the force and members of the IPOB is an isolated issue.

Usman also argued that the operation referred to as the Egwu Eke II is not an operation but a training exercise intended to sharpen the skills of the soldiers deployed to the region.

He further accused politicians of making attempts to set the people against the Nigerian army.