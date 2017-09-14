Obi: I’ll be fully involved in Anambra Guber Poll to ensure victory for PDP

….Uba, Ekwueme, Nwoye others battle for Deputy Governorship

By Tony Edike

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has said that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) will prosecute the Anambra governorship election aggressively to ensure victory for the party.

Obi who spoke at a forum of stakeholders of the party held in Awka Wednesday said he will be involved in the prosecution of the election, and that failure would not be an option.

The former governor said he will not delegate responsibilities or sit back and make orders as most big wig politicians wont to do, but would be involved in every aspect and also lead campaigns to all parts of the state.

He said, “I am a PDP person today, and I am committed to PDP project. I will be at the forefront of the Anambra governorship election, and we will prosecute it aggressively as never before.

“I have served this state and I know where we left it. So we are working to take her to the deserved height. We have visited all the people who contested against Obaze, and if you know more people we should visit, just tell me, and we will go there. I am free and will be involved in the election fully.”

Obi said the PDP has done its best by selecting the best candidate for the party; Obaze.

He described Obaze as a diplomat who would bring his wealth of knowledge to bear in leading Anambra State.

But a media aide to governor Obiano, Oliver Okpala who spoke to journalists described Obi’s description of Obaze as deceit.

He wondered how the former governor who three years ago told the people of the state that Obiano possessed the best qualities among others in the contest to succeed him would now vilify his “best choice”.

“Obi cannot speak from two sides of his mouth. In 2013, he introduced Obiano to the people of the state and said he (Obiano) had the best managerial acumen and political sagacity to take over from him. Thus he happily handed over to Obiano and Obiano had proved to the people of the state what Obi said about him by his performance that everybody is testifying about. So what is Obi talking about?

“There is no amount of lies Obi will tell about Obiano that will make the people to change their minds about the November 18 poll; they are all for Obiano.”

Meanwhile, seven persons are reportedly jostling to become deputy governorship candidate of the party’s flagbearer, Mr Oseloka Obaze.

A source told our correspondent that Senator Ugochukwu Uba, elder brother of erstwhile political godfather of the state, Chief Chris Uba, and a daughter of former vice president of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekwueme are among those being considered for the deputy governorship position in PDP.

Others who have also been considered for the position are; Hon Tim Egboka; former member of the Anambra State house of assembly, Hon Chris Azubogu; member representing Ekwusigo, Nnewi North and South federal constituency at the national assembly, Prof Stella Okunna, former commissioner under Mr Peter Obi.

Others are Ernest Nwoye, twin brother of Hon Tony Nwoye; the All Progressives Congress(APC) governorship candidate in the election and Hon Ndubuisi Nwobu; a major stakeholder in the Anambra PDP.

State caretaker chairman of the party, Prof ABC Nwosu, however said that the party has not settled on who would be the deputy governorship candidate of the party.

He however assured that the party would not compromise, but will insist on the very best for the job, having painstakingly elected Obaze who is deemed the best as the candidate of the party.