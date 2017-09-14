PDP Guber Primary: Court dismisses Emeakayi faction’s move to stop Nwosu-led Executive

The move by the dissolved Ken Emeakayi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Anambra state to stop the Professor ABC Nwosu-led State Caretaker Committee from presenting the governorship candidate of the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, failed Thursday as the State High Court sitting in Awka dismissed the case.

The suit number A/314/2017 filed by Barrister Afam Afunanya and two others from the Emeakayi faction against the PDP, the Chairman of the party’s national Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Markafi and the National Secretary, Senator Ben Ndi Obi, was dismissed by the presiding vacation judge, Justice Clement Okaa.

The plaintiffs had filed an originating summon asking the court to restrain PDP from holding a three-man Ad hoc delegate election and prayed for an injunction restraining the party from conducting the Primary election and submitting the name of its candidate to the INEC, for the November 18 governorship election in the state.

In the suit, Clems Ezika representing PDP, Barrister Ernest Nwoye counsel for Markafi and Barrister E. M. Onwuemena, who represented Senator Ndi Obi, filed three different preliminary objections to the suit challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

They also filed a counter affidavit to the originating summon in which they contended that the state caretaker committee of the party led by Professor Nwosu as chairman, was properly constituted by the national leadership of the party and had powers to conduct the party’s primaries. The defense counsels urged the court to dismiss the suit.

The trial judge, after considering processes filed by defense counsels, however, dismissed the suit in line with the Supreme Court decision in PDP vs Senator Ali Modu Sheriff on the following grounds: “that the National working Committee has the powers to dissolve all the factional executives in Anambra State; that the PDP has the powers to appoint Caretaker Committee of which Prof ABC Nwosu is the Chairman and Josephine Anenih is the secretary; and that all the actions performed and carried on by the PDP is in line with the party guideline and the constitution. ‘

By this ruling, all the processes that led to the election of the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Oseloka Obaze, and the submission of his name to INEC, had been upheld while the function of the Prof. Nwosu-led executive had been duly affirmed by the court.

Members of the party across the state, who received the news of the court’s decision, Thursday, went into celebration saying efforts by some persons within the party who are determined to continue in their old antics of causing crisis in the party had been checkmated.

Reacting to the judgment, Chairman of the state Caretaker Committee of the party, Prof. Nwosu, said the verdict of the court “is a clear indication that it is God’s intention that PDP Anambra State must be saved, especially since the founding chairman, Dr. Alex Ekwueme is willing to think PDP again.”

He assured that the party executive would do everything to uphold the founding ideal in particular to ensure that the will of the people prevailed as to who governs them.

Also reacting, the Publicity Secretary of the State Caretaker Committee, Sir Chukwudi Umeaba, said that the member of the party were very happy with the ruling saying it would help the party to forge ahead.

“This judgment will help us to win the governorship of Anambra State come November 18 and I am advising all members of the party to embrace peace,” he said.