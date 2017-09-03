Police in Enugu arrest notorious armed robbery, kidnapping suspect

The Police Command in Enugu State on Sunday says it has arrested one Nnadi Daniel, a notorious armed robbery and kidnapping suspect in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, noted that the arrest was part of ongoing onslaught by police operatives at Adani and Nimbo axis of Uzo-Uwani councils of the state to tackle crime in the state.

Amaraizu stated that the suspect and other suspects were arrested through a well coordinated operation borne out of intelligence information.

He said the suspect was implicated in the alleged kidnap and murder of Enechi Ejiofor and Emmanuel Okeja on Dec. 13, 2016 and Jan. 3, 2017.

The spokesman said the suspect also participated in other kidnappings, robbery, murder, burglary, stealing and other vices that had taken place in the area and its environs in the past.

He added that “in our ongoing onslaught at Adani and Nimbo axis of Uzo-Uwani council, police operatives raided an identified notorious forest known as Malaysia forest through a well co-ordinated operation.

“The command arrested many suspects among whom is a dreaded armed robbery and kidnap kingpin and a gang member of the outlawed vigilance group, as well as staunch member of a notorious cult group called Umu Malaysia that allegedly kidnap, rob and murder people, identified as Ikechukwu Nnadi Daniel a.k.a Dan.”

He said the suspect had been helping the command in its investigations in relations to their alleged criminal and nefarious activities.

Amaraizu assured the public that the command would not rest on its oars in the ongoing onslaught against crime and criminality until the entire area and its environs were made safe and secure.

“The command has vowed to sustain the tempo of the ongoing onslaught against crime and criminality in Adani and Nimbo axis of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Nsukka Zone of Enugu State,” he said.

He emphasised that there would be no hiding place for criminally-minded persons and hoodlums under any guise.

The ongoing onslaught, which commenced on Aug. 27, recorded arrest of 15 hoodlums who had been disturbing the peace of the area.