Quit notice: No evil will befall Igbos in North on October 1 – Arewa youths assure

The President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Shetima Yerima, has assured Igbos resident in the North of their safety.

Yerima said with the withdrawal of the October 1 quit notice, “no evil will befall” Igbos resident in the North.

Speaking with the Sun, Yerima maintained that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was not speaking for majority of the people of the South East.

According to Yerima, “Did I do it for him or in the interest of the country? His rejection of the suspension of the quit notice is not important to me.

“What we did was to demonstrate that we have a culture. We give respect to our elders and it was to ensure that the country remains together.

“The country is above anybody. On that basis, his acceptance or not is not important but I know that he also is not speaking for the Igbo. It is a minority view of few people making all sorts of noise.”