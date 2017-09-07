South Africa police kill another Nigerian

Another Nigerian has been reported dead at Springs Town near Johannesburg, barely one week after a Nigerian was killed in KwaZuluNatal province of South Africa.

Clement Kalu, 35, was said to have been tortured to death by the South African police, the same manner Kingsley Ikeri was allegedly killed.

The wife of late Kalu, who is a South African citizen, claimed that about 10 policemen arrested her husband from his shop yesterday (Tuesday) on suspicion of being a drug dealer, an allegation she said her husband denied.

According to her, after searching their house, his store, and other places, and found nothing, the policemen allegedly tortured him to confess where he kept the drugs.

They were said to have used cellophane bag to cover his face, leaving him to struggle to breathe and was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, President of the Nigeria Union in South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, has condemned the incident.

Olubajo said that the matter has been reported to the Nigerian Mission in the country.

Not less than 116 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa through extra-judicial means in the last two years, according to the Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.