South-East Governors proscribe IPOB

By Tony Edike

The South-East Governors’ Forum on Friday proscribed all activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

It was a double blow to the IPOB as the Nigerian Army had same day designated it a terrorist organisation.

The Governors said the ban would be totally enforced in their respective States.

An 11-point communique issued after the meeting was read by Chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held at the Enugu Government House.

The meeting was also attended by Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Willie Obiano of Anambra and the Deputy Governor of Imo State.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, Ohanaeze President, Nnia Nwodo were also in attendance‎.

The Governors equally called on the Nigerian Army to withdraw all troops from the South-East deployed for the Operation Python Dance.

The Governors, who re-affirmed their desire for the restructuring of the country, called on all other aggrieved groups to articulate their position on all

national issues and submit to the Committee of Governors, Ohanaeze

Ndigbo and the National Assembly members from the South East Zone.

The Governors said through restructuring “all National Issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every

Nigerian.”

Meanwhile, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu made real his threat to boycott the meeting. He had earlier declared that he would not attend.

Also, an elder statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze and the secretary general of Eastern Consultative Assembly, Evang. Elliot Ugochukwu Uko also shunned the meeting. ‎The duo had accompanied Kanu during his maiden dialogue with the Governors.

However, Uko, who is also the‎ Deputy secretary, Igbo Leaders of Thought, in a statement issued in Enugu, explained their reasons for staying away from the meeting.

‎The statement read: “in order to avoid misconceptions, it’s important to make public reasons Prof Nwabueze and I had to stay away from Friday’s meeting with the south-east governors,in spite of the entreaties of the chairman of the south-east governors forum, whom we hold in high esteem.

“The bloody attack by the military on the residence of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and the general insecurity occasioned by the needless invasion of the south-east by the army,has made it difficult to have meaningful discussions.

“Since Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot attend the meeting with us, it will be inappropriate for us to meet with the governors in his absence. Accordingly we have decided to stay away from the meeting.

“We have informed the chairman of the south-east governors forum accordingly. We hope that a later date will be agreed to continue the talks, after the demilitarisation of the south-east region.”